MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th March 2026

UN needs gradual reforms

The article “War, peace and the future of (United) Nations” (THI, March 29) makes for a balanced assessment of the UN’s limitations in a fractured world. However, scrapping the present structure entirely seems unrealistic. A practical way forward could be in introducing gradual reforms like expanding the number of permanent members to reflect contemporary realities, introducing more transparent decision-making processes, and strengthening the General Assembly’s role in preventive diplomacy. Only sustained diplomatic engagement, not radical overhaul, can make the global body UN more effective in preserving peace.

M Barathi,Bengaluru-560076

Big five must limit their veto authority

This is further to the article “War, Peace and the future of (United) Nations,” (March 29). It raises a concern that has become impossible to ignore: the United Nations, as currently structured, is better suited for deliberation and not for any decisive intervention. The veto power of permanent Security Council members was a conscious compromise in 1945. Meaningful reform requires permanent members to voluntarily limit their veto authority in cases of mass atrocities. That demands political will that currently does not exist.

Abbharna Barathi,Chennai-23

Reform the Security Council

This refers to the article “War, peace and moral courage paramount…) (THI, March 29). The piece rightly highlights the UN’s constrained role in preventing conflicts, urging bolder leadership from powers like India and the US. Yet, true progress demands more than rhetoric—reforming the Security Council veto mechanism and bolstering preventive diplomacy through neutral forums could be impactful. Nations must prioritise multilateral funding for early-warning systems over unilateral posturing. Only such pragmatic steps will restore the UN’s moral authority amid rising global tensions.

S M S Aazmem,Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) - 744101

Constructive change alone can help sustain peace

I went through the article “War, peace and the future of (United) Nations” published on March 29. A practical way forward would be in strengthening regional cooperation, empowering neutral mediators, and encouraging consensus-building rather than dependence on veto powers. Incremental reforms, such as expanding representation in the Security Council, could also make the institution more credible. Constructive change, not rhetoric, will sustain peace.

K Sakunthala,Coimbatore-641016

Cybercrime cops leave

senior citizens in the lurch

A group of senior citizens on a Kerala trip tried to book a hotel in Kanyakumari through Google. Their driver contacted a man posing as hotel staff, who asked for an advance of ₹4,000, which was duly paid. The fraudster then claimed he would refund the amount but asked them to resend it in two parts—₹3,500 and ₹500. Sensing a scam, they threatened to report him, and he quickly deleted his Google listing. The victims filed a cybercrime complaint that was later transferred to Cyberabad as they are Hyderabad residents. Shockingly, instead of tracing the fraudster using transaction details and phone numbers, police demanded the victims’ Aadhaar cards and bank statements. Why must victims prove themselves before the culprit is traced? Fearing misuse of data, they refused and dropped the case. This apathy shows cybercrime authorities are not serious about investigating smaller frauds and that too those involving senior citizens.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad-103

Conflicts of West Asia are never resolved

This is further to your March 27 editorial “The stalemate in West Asia is not a good augury”. The Editorial column rightly brings out the current situation in West Asia. In West Asia, quiet has never meant resolution, only preparation for the next round of attacks, while pause never means peace in the region. It could be a potential threat to the world. Conflicts of West Asia are never resolved; rather they pose a serious threat to world peace. We can never see peaceful settlement of Gaza or recognition for the Palestine State. The editorial rightly points out that the war on Iran has been a huge miscalculation on the part of Washington. The focus of the war has shifted to the Strait of Hormuz. While US President Donald Trump has paused all attacks on Iran till April 6, Tehran has reiterated that the war will end only on its terms. Iran has turned this into an energy war by blocking the passage of vessels carrying oil and gas through the Strait. A pause in the war never means real time peace and settlement. The US wants to bring in a regime change in Iran as it wants a leader who will gel with its demands. Regime change will happen only when people of Iran rebel against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. What does the present stalemate hold for the future world order? Only time will tell.

Parimala G Tadas,Hyderabad