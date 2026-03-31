MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st March 2026

Team India: Promise or an illusion?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “Team India” approach to the West Asia crisis, mandates unity and shared responsibility. The Opposition’s role is to question and hold the government accountable, but in practice it often defaults into opposing everything—turning dissent into reflex action rather than constructive critique. This undermines efforts to present a united front abroad. Foreign crises ideally demand consensus, but they often become arenas for partisan battles.

The government seeks unity to strengthen diplomacy, while the Opposition resists to avoid ceding political credit to it. Citizens expect decisive action and transparency. Amidst these diverse needs, the balance between accountability and cooperation remains fragile. Ultimately, his appeal is aspirational. Without genuine collaboration, “Team India” could remain a slogan, caught between the government’s desire for unity and the Opposition’s instinct to oppose. Further, the country’s political culture makes such cooperation less promising and more elusive.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Aviation needs clearer policy push

This refers to the editorial “Jewar airport is useful, but market economy needs a bigger boost” (THI, March 30,). The airport is indeed a welcome addition to Uttar Pradesh’s infrastructure and will ease some pressure on Delhi’s crowded airspace. Yet, as the editorial rightly notes, a single project cannot transform the region’s aviation sector or broader economy.

What we need now is a clearer policy push: faster approvals for private players, removal of unnecessary fare caps where they distort competition, and genuine support for smaller airports and regional connectivity. Heavy subsidies alone won’t build a sustainable industry. Encouraging real competition, improving ground infrastructure, and letting market forces work with lighter regulation would serve passengers and the economy far better in the long run. A balanced approach could set a useful precedent for the rest of the country.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Concerns about UDAN are genuine

Apropos “Jewar airport is useful, but market economy needs a bigger boost” (THI, March 30). The Noida international airport is good news for the NCR region and for India’s aviation infrastructure ambitions. The all-weather certification, ILS capability, and MRO facility are meaningful additions. Meanwhile, the article’s concern about UDAN is well-founded and deserves direct attention.

A scheme that relies heavily on subsidies while capping fares and compelling airlines to operate on routes that are commercially unviable cannot sustain regional connectivity over the long term. Airlines already operating on thin margins will eventually withdraw, as the record of frequent cancellations shows. The solution lies in demand-side interventions—building catchment populations, improving surface connectivity to smaller airports, and creating conditions where routes become commercially viable rather than perpetually subsidy-dependent. Infrastructure without a functioning market ecosystem around it delivers far less than its potential.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402

Airports must be gateways to innovation

Apropos your March 29 editorial, the new airport is indeed a striking symbol of infrastructure ambition, yet bricks and runways alone cannot fuel prosperity. Aviation hubs thrive when backed by strong industrial growth, vibrant markets, and sustainable demand. The UDAN scheme’s struggles show that subsidies cannot substitute for genuine economic momentum.

What India needs is a deeper push into manufacturing, logistics, and innovation so that airports become gateways to opportunity rather than monuments of underutilized capacity. Pragmatism lies in coupling infrastructure with market reforms, ensuring that connectivity translates into jobs, competitiveness, and lasting economic strength.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

Link UDAN routes with network

The inauguration of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is another milestone in expanding India’s air reach. However, there is apprehension as several airports under UDAN are being underutilised in the country, with few flights emanating from such places. But this fact need not affect Jewar airport as the New Delhi airport is crowded and prone to flooding during monsoon.

One thing is clear that India doesn’t want to be caught on the backfoot on account feeder airports in terms of connectivity to various destinations in the country. The UDAN routes must be meaningfully linked to the network to make the airline industry profitable and worthwhile in terms of investment and expanding infrastructure.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad