MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th March 2021

Appreciable decision

Well done Rajinikanth and Sasikala by not joining politics. To do welfare work one needs a beautiful mind and a kind humane heart, not political power. You can be away from political unrelated maligning, mudslinging, inhuman stuff, time-consuming longtime campaign runs. Public welfare can be done via establishing a charity welfare work foundation small or big like Bill Gates Charity Foundation. Or donate to a charity. Enough, even if small noble words and deeds are shared like a team by all humans ... Even drops of water make a mighty ocean.

Vasudeva Rao P, Secunderabad

BJP game plan



Tamil Nadu politics revolves around DMK and AIADMK, which are sailing with the Congress and BJP respectively. DMK seems to be returning to power in the ensuing elections, going by the proven theory that these regional parties are voted to power alternatively. AIADMK split into different groups following Jayalalithaa's death. Against such a backdrop, Sasikala's decision to quit politics is not her own but the idea of the BJP to avoid split of votes (March 4). It is a pity Modi government deviates proven policy of strong states make strong nation and believes in vice versa "strong centre and weak states".

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Advantage AIADMK?

VK Sasikala's move to step aside from politics has stumped her followers. An aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and former interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Sasikala had been keen on playing an active political role after her release from a Bengaluru prison where she served a four-year term in a corruption case. The development is significant and must come as a game-changer for the ruling party.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Terrible, Your Highness!



It is a matter of extreme shame on the part of a no less than the highest court of the land to assume an insultingly and much embarrassingly compromising approach towards a person who committed repeated acts of rape against a minor girl. What is worse is the Chief Justice himself stooping down to compromisingly add "We are not forcing you to marry"" Now it is the turn to the worse, to express as if he had done something sacred that "he is already married". Thus claims to be going scot-free,indeed!Parting kick,indeed! Hope the female gender is becoming increasingly restive about the severe humiliation caused by such judgements coming from the supreme judicial authority.

Seshagiri Rao Karry, Hyderabad

Trust deficit persists with Pak



The write up by Sreemoy Talukdar elucidated various previous experiences that India faced with Pakistan in an attempt for lasting and enduring cease fire agreement and peace with that Country. There have been countless ceasefire agreements that were violated and ignored by Pakistan. The real reason behind Pakistan's somewhat serious consideration to give a chance to ceasefire is vitally due to the fact that India has retaliated effectively with a double intensity to Pakistan's ceasefire violations, unlike earlier, when similar calibre weapons as used by Pakistan were employed by India.

This concept has undergone a mammoth transformation to put Pakistan in its place, whenever there were ceasefire violations, India paid back with a greater force and intensity that is proving to be a new experience and unforgettable reaction by Pakistan – as bunkers and pillboxes on the Pakistani side are blown off using precision anti-tank guided missiles that Pakistan has come to learn to live with.

India's resolve in the face of Chinese standoff in Pangong lake, with a resolve to take on China and Pakistan on two different fronts had its desired effect on both the countries, and Pakistan gave up the firing on the LoC against India, in a gesture of camaraderie with China, which was sitting tight on the Finger friction points and Pangong lake region. With China preparing to de-escalate, Pakistan's firing on LoC became irrelevant and proved to be overdoing against India, in terms of intimidation. Lasting ceasefire with Pakistan is possible only when that country's rant that J&K is a disputed territory, and repeatedly calling for UN intervention, and US's mediation to resolve the issue.

In fact J&K has always been a part of India, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in the state, and the state having been divided into union territories of Jammu and Ladakh. What remains to be done is to claim the PoK under the Pakistani occupation. Pakistan lost the psychological hold and advantage on the terror elements operating in the Kashmir Valley as security forces unfailingly located and eliminated them. But, Pakistan persists in sending the jihadi Islamist elements into the Valley through tunnelling and subterfuge. India cannot afford to let down the guard against Pakistan as it is a most unreliable and cunning neighbour, who cannot be trusted.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru