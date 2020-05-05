MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th May 2020

Tributes to brave hearts!

This is with reference to the report 'Colonel, Major among five martyred' (May 4). While the whole world is fighting against Covid-19, unfortunately, India has to fight against Covid-19 and Pak-borne terrorism with double edged knife. Tributes to the brave hearts who rescued the lives of civilians by sacrificing their precious lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the fierce gun battle.

P Kiran Kumar, Kamakshi Nagar, Vizianagaram, AP

Irresponsible govt, insensible CM

Apropos the report 'TS to go with relaxations announced by Centre' (May 4), the Chief Minister of Telangana and the ruling TRS can put the blame on Centre, if the State follows the guidelines issued by the latter! It is not only funny but shows lack of responsibility to take care of their subjects. The Health Minister was blaming the Centre that it granted permission for Tablighi gathering at Nizamuddin, for causing the spread of the Covid-19! But the Minister never bothered to check or find out about the status of the people of Hyderabad and Telangana State, who attended the gathering for a long time! In a way, the TRS government is only passing time, with least responsibility being shown! This is very unfortunate.

C V Hariharan, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad

Bank employees deserve good rewards

This refers to your front page report "A salute from the sky" (May 4). We appreciate and salute all officials for their strength, encouragement, and gratitude who every hour, every minute, every moment, are fighting to save so many lives. Here, I would like to point out that with Prime Minister Modi announcing the national-level lockdown and public transportation being stopped in most of the cities, bank employees are attending office it being essential service. It is also to be appreciated that in the face of outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, bank staff are doing a marvellous job in extending their services to the masses at large even at the peril of their own lives. During lockdown, bank officials and staff have continuously been on the frontline in providing services to customers. It is very easy for people outside the industry to pass comments, but it must be remembered that the bank employees are known for their contribution in building the Indian economy. Don't we think bankers need good reward for their work during this Covid-19 lockdown?

Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit, Ahmedabad

Economic activities should resume

There cannot be an immediate end to the Covid-19 problem in the country unless a suitable vaccine-medicine is identified on a war-footing for treating the illness caused by the virus. This is the universal truth and no country can ignore it. If any nation aims to restore-restart its economic activity only from a corona-free atmosphere, it is really foolish and just impossible. It should be noted that in the absence of an economic activity vis-a-vis incomes, how are crores of people going to survive? No government - whether State or Centre - can continuously feed its population for days, months and years along with proving medication etc without itself getting any revenues due to lockdown. Life is important no doubt, but money for maintaining life is also equally important if not more. It is an undisputed fact that, presently coronavirus can be dictated only by strict implementation of lockdown measures, social-distancing etc and no medicine is available to cure the virus spreading illness as on date. The death rate is no doubt reducing but then spread rate is not all that good. In these circumstances, the governments also should focus on available revenue increasing measures, opening up industries etc and they have to take a calculated risk in phasing out lockdown step by step taking all the necessary precautions to be followed even in future. "We have to learn to live with the virus," rightly said the Chief Minister of AP followed by recent statements of Telangana I T Minister K T Rama Rao on the present issue. The basic truth is no government nor company has unending funds without activities. It is easy to give statements such as companies should pay wages in spite of no work etc, but all these cannot go on for an indefinite period.

Katuru Durga prasad Rao, Hyderabad








