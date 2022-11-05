MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th November 2022

Don't take KCR's charges at face value

After poaching legislators and leaders from other parties with a promise of juicy posts in various corporations, TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao all of a sudden shedding crocodile tears and asking Modi not to stoop low to save democracy is like "Devils writing scriptures". It is high time the corrupt TRS government under KCR change its style of functioning instead of threatening Prime minister with fake videos as evidence lacking substance.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

"Stop pulling down elected governments – KCR advises PM" (November 04, 2022). Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is now alleging that the BJP is targeting his MLAs as the Munugodu byelection is in a decisive phase. KCR's allegations cannot be taken at face value as BRS is no less cunning in this regard. The arrest of Bandi Sanjay a day before the polls was a wrong move by TRS that gave a vindictive angle towards the BJP. The victim card that is being played out by CM KCR has no relevance now; while he could have been more circumspect and to be on friendly terms with the power at the Centre, which he needlessly vitiated, nurturing a pan-India ambition for his party.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Baseless charges by BJP



The Hindi proverb "Naach na Jane, Aangan Theda" is apt for the baseless allegations of dereliction of duty against CEO, CP and SP, made by the BJP supremo Telangana, in his post-election press meet. ( "BJP to complain against CEO, Rachakonda CP, and Nalgonda SP," THI , 4 Nov) . In truth, the bitterly fought Munugode byelection was conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents thanks to the excellent job done by the ECI, CEO, the polling staff and the Telangana police. If you read between the lines, one can understand that the BJP by playing this blame game and victim card has already conceded the defeat in the prestigious bypoll.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Bypoll a referendum on TRS rule



Much water has flowed under the bridge openly and under the shadow regarding many sinister activities by all the parties by offering money and several promises. Polling of about ninety percent votes is the first time in the history of any election in India. Political visionaries and surveys mostly are on the view that there is a clear edge for TRS candidate's win and BJP and Congress get second and third place and others may forfeit their deposits. This by-election can be treated as a referendum especially on TRS rule.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Dubious explanation by EC



The front page cartoon by Manjul is a pungent commentary on the general functioning of the EC. The schedules given by EC leave an impression that convenience and comfort of the ruling party play a major role. While the schedule of elections for Himachal Pradesh was announced quite sometime back, the schedule of Gujarat elections was held back and is announced only after PM Modi completed his tour of the state and inaugurated development projects and reaped consequent advantage. The elections for the two states could have been conducted simultaneously or in close succession. Instead, the HP election is scheduled on 12th November while Gujarat will go to polls in two phases in first week of December. As a result the counting of votes for HP elections is kept pending for long. The explanation of EC for late declaration of Gujarat schedule is not convincing.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

AAP turns a spoilsport in Gujarat



The ruling party BJP seems to be at an advantageous position in upcoming Gujarat elections. The call for double engine Sarkar there may get acceptance of voters for BJP as the other opponents in fray are not as strong as the ruling party. AAP, the latest entry, the third one in otherwise two party contest, may eat into Congress share and help the ruling party intentionally or unintentionally. The anti-establishment vote will be divided between Congress and AAP ultimately benefitting BJP.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

TSRTC should emulate AP counterpart



In the recent past, I visited Godavari districts and travelled in APSRTC buses and observed physically that the Government of AP has extended 25% concession in bus fares to senior citizens in all the buses including AC ones throughout the state subject to production of original Aadhaar Card which is also mentioned on the tickets. The Telangana government is urged to provide similar facility in TSRTC buses also at least from November 15, 2022.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad