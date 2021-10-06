MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th October 2021

Rich kids refuse to learn

The dramatic swoop by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCR) in arresting SRK's son Aryan, and many others, while they were allegedly in a rave party on a luxury liner, in the mid-sea, on the way to Goa, with variety of narcotic and psychedelic substances in their procession. It is sad to see that rich kids of Bollywood are ignorant of the futility of indulging in drug use, to be a phase of growing up into macho adulthood. The recent tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had fallen victim to drug abuse, is before the Bollywood fraternity to keep away from such indulgences. There would however, be experienced and high profile advocates to help retrieve these delinquent children from the clutches of law, engaged by rich parents in the film industry. The NCB must go to the root of the drug network, by exposing the supply chain in the country.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Strengthen health care even more



Before the launching of the unique Digital Health Mission Card we should have strengthened our healthcare base. The number of the hospitals and qualified doctors in the country do not meet the expectations of WHO. Many hospitals (especially government ones) do not have the state- of -the- art equipment. In some rural as well as hilly regions you won't find a clinic , chemist shops far away, what to say of a nursing home or a hospital. To make this mission successful our government should not only increase the 'Health Budget' manifold but also leave no stone unturned in curtailing the digital divide which is quite conspicuous in many parts of the country.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Maturity in Punjab politics, a must



The situation in Punjab has turned fluid. Amarinder Singh's probable exit from Congress has upset the political equations. Congress was topmost in popularity followed by AAP, Akali Dal and BJP a few months ago. The resignation of Amarinder as Chief Minister and subsequent developments have created one more power centre of an outfit that is likely to be formed by the outgoing CM. It is not clear as to what sort of alliances will take shape but a tie up between Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal and BJP is likely.

It will not only make this alliance very strong but is likely to relegate Congress to the last slot. The sympathy wave will also be a major factor. The allegation of Amarinder against Sidhu as not suitable for the sensitive border state cannot be ignored due to the proximity of latter to the Pakistan Prime Minister. Hope the senior Congress leaders and the G-23 will raise to the occasion and lead the party to the right decision.

M Raghuraman, Mumbai

Blot on democracy

The writer Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu in the write-up has rightly pointed out police excesses and custodial killings in connivance with prison officials to please the political bosses is invariably a murder passing off as death is a fact that cannot be swept under the carpet as trivial matter.

In fact, it is a blot on democracy shaming the nation. However, due to complex relationship existing between judiciary and legislatures and executive, political class in order to zealously guard its brand equity as champions of the underclass in order to build vote banks have been conveniently laying the blame for all its ills at the feet of judiciary. If one recollects the past, it was judiciary that time and again saved the innocents from the gallows or falling a prey to police machinations.

At the same time, one cannot rule out foul play thus casting a question mark on the state's responsibility. Keeping all this in view, the Chief Justice of India is absolutely right in coming out recently about the need for an exclusive committee to probe police excesses in order to bring out the truth in each case goes to reveal the real aim of the court is to ensure always transparency, fearless introspection and fairness in its dealings.

All in all, given the track record and the people's overriding trust and unshakeable faith in the courts, one expects this is exactly what the CJI wanted to assure. It is time, executive and legislatures fall in line and act diligently and honestly to fulfil their responsibilities instead of pointing finger at courts for every wrong happening in the society.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Tragic twists and turns



The farmers' agitation so far being peaceful had turned out violent with four farmers died at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP. Of the two parties the government and the farmers' union no body budging from their stance is becoming dangerous trend. There are mistakes from both sides . The farmers are strong on their demand of repeal of three laws whereas the government said that they do not implement the laws immediately. The main demand of the farmers that before passing the three laws the government should have consulted the parties concerned and proceed further. Instead the government deliberately made the bills passed by their absolute majority. Thus the bills have become controversial .

Even the committee appointed by the court submitted its report it is not made public. Even other wise also the farmers' union did not recognised the committee. The need of the hour is the farmers should call off their agitation and trust the Supreme court to solve the problem before it is spread all over India and before some unscrupulous elements enter into it and make it violent and politicise it.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram