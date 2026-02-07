MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2026

A calculated regional posturing by Pak

This refers to your editorial ‘Is the posturing by Pakistani Cricket Board a red herring?’ (THI Feb 6). By declining to play in India on grounds of security while aligning diplomatically with Bangladesh, Pakistan appears to be pursuing calculated regional posturing rather than sporting neutrality. Exploiting moments of bilateral tension for strategic one-upmanship may yield short-term political messaging but damages long-term sporting credibility.

Cricket has often served as a bridge between South Asian nations; decisions that inject geopolitical friction into sporting events weaken that tradition. If Pakistan seeks to restore confidence and stability in regional sporting exchanges, consistency, professionalism, and separation of politics from sport will be essential.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Subcontinent’s collective voice getting weakened

Apropos “Is the posturing by Pakistani Cricket Board a red herring?” (THI Feb 6), the editorial underscores how geopolitical strains have poisoned cricket ties between India and Pakistan, turning what should be a unifying sport into a battleground of egos and politics. The PCB’s threats to skip events like the T20 World Cup 2026 come across as tactical distractions from internal woes, while the BCCI’s clout risks alienating allies in the region.

This standoff not only starves fans of iconic clashes but also weakens the subcontinent’s collective voice in global cricket. It’s time both sides recognized that boycotts solve nothing. Instead pursuing joint initiatives, like neutral-venue series under ICC oversight, help restore trust, while the game heals old divides.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

Spirit of fair competition goes for a toss

This refers to the editorial “Is the posturing by Pakistani Cricket Board a red herring?” (THI Feb 6). The piece raises a valid concern about how cricket is increasingly getting entangled with political signalling. Sporting ties between India and Pakistan have long carried diplomatic weight, but repeated withdrawals and public brinkmanship serve little purpose beyond hardening positions.

Fans, players and regional tournaments end up paying the price. While security and national sensitivities cannot be dismissed, selective participation weakens the spirit of fair competition and Asian sporting cooperation. Administrators on both sides must insulate cricket from reactive politics and use structured dialogue through the ICC and ACC to set clear and consistent rules. Professionalism and not posturing will restore credibility and trust.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Let cricket transcend regional rivalries

Pakistan’s reported decision to refuse participation in India, citing security concerns while expressing solidarity with Bangladesh, appears less about safety and more about regional signalling. At a time of strained Delhi–Dhaka relations, Islamabad seems intent on leveraging the situation for geopolitical advantage.

Such moves risk undermining the credibility Pakistan has attempted to rebuild through recent sporting engagements, including the T20 World Cup series. Sporting diplomacy thrives on mutual confidence; politicising participation only reinforces mistrust and detracts from the spirit of international competition that should ideally transcend regional rivalries.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Kudos to RCB for historic Premier League double

Congratulations to RCB on winning their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title in a thrilling final at Vadodara. Aided by brilliant captaincy and an explosive 87 from 41 balls from Smriti Mandhana’s willow, along with Georgia Voll’s 79, the eventual titlist successfully chased down a record 204 to defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets. With this triumph, RCB has entered a golden era, becoming the first franchise to hold both IPL and WPL titles, simultaneously.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad-62

India start firm favourites

Cricket’s marquee tournament, the T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on Saturday. Rest assured, high-octane entertainment is guaranteed for fans across the globe for the next 30 days. India are the overwhelming favourites to retain the title on March 8.

The Suryakumar Yadav--led team should be high on energy and spirits. On paper, it has a dream top and middle order supported well by a superb bowling attack making it the strongest among the 20 contenders. The wherewithal to stand up to pressure, familiarity of playing in the subcontinent, and crowd support should hold the team in good stead.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola