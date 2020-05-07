MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2020

The morbid trend of toxic masculinity

This is with reference to the report 'Boys Locker Room' Instagram group case: Student held, 21 others identified' (May 6). Outrage regarding the leaked screenshots of the above mentioned Instagram group, is viral all over social media. This so-called Instagram group comprises of a bunch of teenaged school students, sharing sexual comments, sexually explicit images and sexualised graphical content of minor women without their consent. They also speak how they gang rape girls! These bunch of brats considers all this casual! The sad part is these kids are from elite schools and very rich background! If the 'educated' 'rich' strata of the society, shows inclination towards this kind of behaviour, what is to be expected from the other less significant part of society? These kids are our future! If they show this kind of behaviour now, as they grow old, they would become 'potential rapists.'

Schools these days are highly bent on academically shaping a kid, rather than shaping them to be better humans. Our movies and songs all over, that constantly objectify woman, are encouraged and become instant hits on all platforms. This misogynistic and sexist culture seed toxic masculinity and prevalence of rape culture at very young age. Indeed, all this is disgusting, not at all surprising! We women are constantly subjected to sexual scrutiny. We live in a society where verbally abusing someone is totally casual. It is time we all, with the courage, rebuked this inappropriate behaviour, and stop normalising all this. It is high time, young boys and girls understood awful outcome of casual sexism and graphical abuse.

Gollapudi Sravani, Hyderabad

Delhi's sleazy kids show failure of family, society

After getting to know about 'Boys Locker Room' issue, I am very upset, and a lot of questions come to my mind. Being a staunch feminist that I would like to consider myself, I really do not want to call it as a mere 'men-are-like-that' problem. I think it is all about how family, as an institution, completely fails in grooming its male children as dignified human beings. How our society has failed 'generations' together in accepting what is right moral, right thoughts and right action.

Why is good attitude, right conscience, empathy, gender sensitivity, environment consciousness and social awareness in children not cultivated when they grow up? We have all been concocted to have an untrue, technologically sophisticated, so-called educated, immoral, money minded life! These boys were sent to school to get educated, so that they would be good citizens. What did they learn? To body shame? To slut shame? To objectify women? To use the word called 'rape' as a joke? Post lewd images on social media without consent? Did education do any justice to them? More boys like these are bound to come if we do not advocate for changes in family system, education and society.

We need education which teaches emotional intelligence and social behaviour. We need more family hours, paternal leaves and corporate culture should stop dictating that everything has price in life. Life is beyond what money can buy. My heart goes out to the girls who got victimised today. But honestly, I feel the whole society is a victim. I pray these boys be sent to place they deserve and learn a lesson for life. I pray we all need to take collective efforts for a brighter tomorrow.

Malavika Nandivelugu, Delhi

WHO should issue cough advisory

Coughing and sneezing in hands is a major source of contamination. Correct way to cough or sneeze is in upper sleeve. Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) outbreak has made people conscious of health practices. Public focus more on wearing masks. Amongst others, it is the proper way of coughing, one has to learn and practice. World Health Organisation failed to deliver a reliable cough advisory. Until recent past, it has visuals coughing in fist. With repeated appeals from public health specialists to withdraw or change the misleading visuals, it was rectified partially. The WHO advises elbow as suitable place for coughing. But upper sleeve is proved to be appropriate. It requires vast popularisation to spread this message on cough etiquette.

Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana, Palakurthi, Telangana