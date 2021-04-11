Onus is on we, the people, to rein in Covid

The opinion 'Do we care about Covid anymore? We better do' expressed by Ramu Sarma is a clear disquisition about today's indolent behaviour of our people and the health care taken by our ancestors. If I mention my views, it would be nothing but redundant.

I do not feel shy to state a fact in olden days that women during their menstrual period were allotted a separate room and food, water and other frugal needs were exclusively supplied there itself. Washrooms were built outside the house.

New- born babies were fed with breast milk and sometimes with lukewarm castor oil to set right the bowel function.

No medicines were used for every ailment. Kitchen kit is the best medicine box even today. Gout, bile and phlegm are evidently cured with Ayurvedic mixtures which used to enhance immunity power for longer period.

But disbelief prevailed in present generation on applied scientific methods adopted by our illiterate grandmothers. Those days have gone into history.

Patients taking admission in corporate hospitals are now shifting to government hospitals following massive billings beyond their wallet weight.

Created fears have abdicated many including learned from taking shots. Now vaccine shortage is another impediment. Adhering to safety protocols is a must even after taking two doses.

Though we all know well that we have emerged from dust and finally merge with dust. In between there is long life to live with the great wealth of health.

The grimy ogress in the form of corona virus can easily be exorcised if people stand united with steadfast determination and perseverance. Are people joining on this platform? No. That is the reason for rising the virus uncontrollably. If people do not give up their slumber attitude, vaccines, lockdowns, fines, jails worshipping at temples, etc.can never safeguard us.

As rightly pointed, one cannot throw responsibility on God for the misdeeds committed by us. How long we are in the jaws of shark of infatuation? Listen to their heart-rending wails. Let us make our own laws of surpassing safety records instead of looking for state laws.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Vaccinate, don't play politics

The write-up by V Ramu Sarma on the rapid Covid spread across the country is apt and this should serve as an eye-opener to both the government and the people that more than vaccination, strictly following Covid norms can only help drive away the pandemic.

But it should not be one-way because frequent political gatherings addressed by lawmakers in the run-up to polls have been flouting all rules and norms to the detriment of people by laying down restrictions over religious and private social gatherings.

Agreed that vaccine drive straining led to many states complaining vaccine shortages even as second wave accelerates is irrational but at the same time one must understand that inoculating 130 crore people within a reasonable period is unattainable taking into logistics of availability of doses and every other aspect into account.

The fact that India has administered just over 5 crore vaccine doses so far with many around the world hailed and acknowledged India's vaccination programme is appreciable, it is only short lived because the rising cases and corresponding increase in death cases explain that lot much need to be done to protect the entire population from virus.

For this, government turning a blind eye to political gatherings and not been strict to people violating the Covid norms but prompt in issuing regular bulletins prescribing placing curbs on guests to be allowed for social gatherings like marriage etc and official meetings is a recipe for disaster but still maintains silence over it confusing people who adhere to "chalta hai" attitude blissfully unaware of the consequences.

Notwithstanding the fact that centre cannot take cover by vaccine rationing and night curfews amidst surging covid cases, even imposing lockdowns that badly hurts livelihoods of the poor and sagging economy only amounts to bad decision-making is not advisable by any yardstick.

Though the mass vaccination beginning in early January this year on a war footing was a good attempt to defeat the pandemic, but as seen at present, Covid is outpacing the rate of vaccination, therefore, the government taking a cue from U.S. about the gamut of vaccine operation speed without funding for vaccine companies to ramp up production cannot serve the purpose.

However, to the dismay of everyone, second wave grips the nation with a spike in daily covid-19 cases while predicting that it might reach the peak in second half of April has naturally sent shivers in the spine of everyone who were expecting the beginning of the end of covid-19 after it broke the backbone of economy of India resulting in immense sufferings to all sections.

Indeed the global focus to battle the new variants and study on double mutant are underway, what is more worrying is vaccination done is sluggish even in high-risk areas where global covid contact rate has risen sharply and daily count growing rapidly due to crowding in educational institutions, markets, public transport and public places etc.

Thus the surge in cases necessitating the government to revise vaccination guidelines by allowing jabs for anyone over 45 years is a right step forward.

But at the same time, what is prime need at this critical phase is flexibility to see more inoculation done within a short period and not playing politics and indulging in blame-game by parties to score brownie points in the local and state polls which are underway.

Since how big and as to how long the second wave lasts is still unknown, therefore, preparedness is the only best weapon to defeat the pandemic.

Therefore, it is all the more important that placing strict curbs on potent super spreaders besides masking, testing, testing and ramping up critical care facilities would go a long way in vaccinating more people because it instills confidence to fight the pandemic effectively while helping economy to recover sooner.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Let's practice what we preach

Do we care about Covid anymore? We better do… by Ramu Sarma (THI 10 April) was indeed a timely call for we citizens and concluding lines "Let's wake up and follow the Covid protocols, protect ourselves and our family" should be our motto along with motivating fellow beings.

We all should remember that when it comes to rules framed by rulers, it's one nation but two rules, the one to implement on us strictly and one for rulers who can do and act the way they want.

For the rulers, election, power is more important than saving the lives of voters and we can't help as the majority would not stand by few who would have wanted the elections to be postponed for six months or more so that the entire government machinery can focus on tackling the spread of the virus.

Sadly instead of allowing a state like Maharashtra to tackle, a game is on to topple. Even our court has ruled that a single traveling in a car is obliged to wear a mask like a seat belt but not those seeking votes can move around any number of time along with large groups whether it's a public meeting, roadshows, door to door.

When asked by a journalist, a BJP spokesperson in West Bengal why they are not campaigning with mask, she promptly replies that people want to see their face and asking them to remove it.

Obviously, the leaders have no guts to ask the voter in turn to wear a mask. When the Country's Home Minister is asked why they are addressing a huge crowd, he has no qualm is saying we did not ask them to come, people are coming on their own.

Our leaders are only good at preaching and not practicing. When it comes to vaccination, instead of focusing on providing one for all, we are being made to be part of what is now called "Teeka Utsav" (Vaccine festival) and on the other hand, we are told its festivals with large gatherings is one of the many reasons for the spike in cases.

It is time for people like us to remember there is no Gandhiji like a leader who practiced first before preaching, so let us wake up.

S Natarajan, New Delhi