Bus conductor Among Victims of Delhi Blast While aiding in Deliverance Efforts

Delhi blast news: Monday evening, the 45-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district was bus conductor killed Delhi’s Red Fort area, becoming one of the nine people killed in the bombing.

The young man’s family consists of eight people, and Ashok was the sole earning member. Villagers from his hometown described him as a caring son and a responsible father.

“I am inconsolable… It was just an ordinary day for us,” Pappu, Ashok’s cousin, told NDTV outside the LNJP Hospital. “I was looking at the names of the deceased, then I saw his name. I immediately called around to verify it. He also owned a bike, which is still with the thieves.”

Asked if Ashok was on duty when Delhi crime 2025 happened, he said: “He must have been coming back from work or going to a nearby place. This was his route.”

The daily-wager resided in Delhi’s Jagatpur area with his wife and four children – three daughters and a son. The locality is 15 km away from where the blast happened.

Ashok’s parents, an elderly mother, Somwati, and his father, live in his hometown, while his elder brother, Subhash, who is unwell, lives with his mother.

“He never said anything about his hardships and difficulties. He worked to fulfil all the needs of his family,” Pappu added. “He used to take on the responsibility for everything. He worked in two shifts, day and night, just so that effects could run easily. ”

Ashok Kumar had joined Delhi Transport Corporation and was generally on duty on the Old Delhi route.

Visuals outside the LNJP hospital, where the injured of the Delhi blast are being treated, show families of Delhi explosion victim searching for their missing victim Delhi blast. An elderly man could be seen searching for a relative, Lokesh Kumar Gupta.