Car Involved In Delhi Red Fort Blast Linked To Kashmir Doctor Tied To Faridabad Terror Module

The Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, killing thirteen and injuring twenty-one, has been traced to a Kashmir-based doctor connected to a terror module already under investigation for a massive explosives seizure in Faridabad. Delhi Police sources identified the suspect as Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama, who was in contact with two other doctors recently arrested in connection with the Faridabad case, where nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.

Investigators believe Umar was driving the vehicle at the time of the blast, which occurred after the car slowed near a traffic signal. Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Explosives Act. CCTV footage confirmed the car’s route shortly before the explosion, while forensic teams are probing whether the blast resulted from accidental detonation of a transported device or another source.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, in coordination with central agencies, are expanding their probe into the wider network believed to be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.