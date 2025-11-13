Catching them young: Delhi govt to build modern sports grounds in schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government will develop sports grounds and multipurpose auditoriums in schools under it to promote sports among children from an early age, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday.

Gupta reviewed departmental activities and directed officials to prepare a detailed blueprint for the plan in a review meeting, an official statement said.

She said the initiative aims to build a strong sports ecosystem in collaboration with reputed sports academies, ensuring professional coaching in disciplines such as cricket, boxing, taekwondo, football and swimming.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed with academies to provide structured training programmes in schools, she added. "Our goal is to ensure that children receive quality sports training from an early age so they can pursue their ambitions with discipline and confidence.

Sports not only promote physical fitness but also teach teamwork, perseverance, and leadership," the chief minister said. The education department currently oversees 799 school buildings and campuses. Officials have been asked to identify suitable locations for developing sports grounds or multipurpose auditoriums, the statement added.

Schools with larger open spaces will have modern sports facilities, while those with limited land will get multi-purpose auditoriums or mini sports arenas, it said. Rural schools will be prioritised to ensure equal opportunities for young athletes across Delhi, the statement said.