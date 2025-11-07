Live
Delhi Airport dislocations Air Traffic Control Issue Leads to Over 100 Flight Detainments
Passengers have been asked to communicate their airlines for further information on breakouts as Delhi field officers issued an advisory.
Flight operations were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning due to a specialized ATC glitch system. It has affected over hundred breakouts on Friday morning, irking numerous trippers. officers added that they're working to resolve the issue soon. An official statement issued by the Delhi Airport chaos for the delay.
“Flight operations at IGIA are delayed due to technical issue with the ATC system. We are working to resolve it at the earliest. We are coordinating with all the stakeholders including DIAL,” read the advisory from the airport.
Airport authorities stated that the issue with the ATC system is with Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS). India aviation used by ATC carries important flight details and plans. Controllers are taking longer to perform their work manually, as the switchboard is down. Technical teams have been alerted.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, “Flight plan data required by Air Traffic Controllers for flow management is handled by AMSS. As the air traffic control failure, flight plans are being done manually, which is taking longer time for controllers to complete their work. AAI’s technical team is working on it to restore the system.”
Delhi Airport Authority also tweeted, “flight delays at Delhi airport are delayed due to technical issue with the ATC system.”
Air India in a statement said that with the system down due to the specialized glitch, breakouts across airlines have been facing a detention.
“ Due to a specialized issue with the ATC system in Delhi, breakouts across all airlines are passing a detention, performing in longer than usual waiting times at the terminal and onboard the aircraft. We apologize for the vexation caused by this unlooked-for situation that's beyond our control and we thank you for your support and understanding, ” the airline stated.