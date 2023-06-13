Delhi Police Issued Notice To Wrestling Federation Asking CCTV Footage From 5 Nations



In response to charges of sexual harassment made by prominent Indian wrestlers against the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , the Delhi Police issued a notice to the wrestling federations of five nations asking for information and CCTV video. The wrestlers claimed that they were mistreated during competitions in Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan in their FIR on April 21. Although the letters were delivered a week after Bhushan's FIR was filed, the issue only recently came to light.

A senior police officer of Delhi stated that within a week of filing the FIRs, they wrote to several federations, and some of them even responded. He mentioned that he doesn't understand why this matter is being brought up once more.

This information is being provided as the Delhi Police gets ready to submit a chargesheet in the case by no later than June 15. Over 200 people are said to have given testimonies to the officials thus far, including the wrestlers, coaches, and referees who are protesting. The authorities have also obtained the statements of Bhushan's WFI coworkers.