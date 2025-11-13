Delhi Red Fort Blast: Agencies Uncover Plan For Serial Car Explosions; Al-Falah Hostel Under NIA Scanner

Intelligence agencies have uncovered a broader terror conspiracy connected to the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed at least ten people and injured over twenty others. Officials revealed that the suspects were preparing around 32 old vehicles to be fitted with explosives for coordinated attacks across several locations.

The explosion took place outside the busy Lal Quila Metro Station at 6:52 PM on Monday, triggering a massive fire that engulfed multiple vehicles in one of Delhi’s most secure zones. Following the blast, teams from the NIA and Forensic Science Laboratory were deployed to investigate, with the incident officially being treated as a terrorist act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the injured at LNJP Hospital after returning from Bhutan and later chaired a Cabinet meeting, where the blast was condemned as an act of terror. The government reaffirmed its stance against any form of terrorism on Indian soil.

The NIA, which is leading the investigation, recovered live cartridges and various explosive materials from the site. Sources indicate that the main suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, may have panicked after authorities cracked down on a wider terror module in Faridabad, causing the car to explode prematurely while transporting explosives in a white Hyundai i20. DNA testing later confirmed his identity through samples matched with his mother.

Further investigations have linked the accused to a room at Al-Falah Medical College’s boys’ hostel in Faridabad, believed to have served as the meeting point for members of a Jaish-linked terror network. Chemicals and digital devices recovered from the hostel room suggest that the explosives were being prepared there.

Security has since been heightened across Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and other parts of the country. Authorities have also recovered several incriminating documents, including diaries of the accused detailing the planned attacks between November 8 and 12.

With the uncovering of additional vehicles under preparation and links to terror modules across multiple states, agencies believe the Red Fort blast was only part of a much larger and meticulously coordinated plan to execute serial bombings across India.