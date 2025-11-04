Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, Expected to Reach ‘Severe’ Levels Today: Key Updates

The air quality had marginally improved on Monday but it still remained in ‘very poor’ category. As per Central Pollution Control Board( CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI dropped to 319 on Monday from 377 on Sunday. Delhi Air Quality Early Warning System( AQEWS) read that air quality is anticipated to remain in the ‘ veritably poor’ order till Tuesday( November 4).

In addition, the CPCB’s Sameer app data showed that other areas worst hit by severe air pollution Delhi levels included Wazirpur (385) and Narela (382). Utmost of the 39 air monitoring stations across the public capital recorded AQI readings in the ‘ veritably poor’ order.

Weather conditions are part of the answer: winds that increased to about 10 km/h on Sunday and 15 km/h on Monday helped blow the pollutants away, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said. But the approaching western disturbance will bring still conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, which along with moisture in the air will trap the pollutants and cause the haze.

NSIT Dwarka (259), Lodhi Road (210), Delhi Technological University (242) and IGI Airport T3 (285) areas remained in poor category.

AQEWS said the reason for Delhi pollution levels was due to wind speed reducing to below 8 kmph from northwest during evening and night hours and restricting dispersal of pollutants.

Data showed the megacity’s outside temperature on Sunday was 30.7 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius below normal, while the minimal temperature was 16.8 degree Celsius, 1.5 degree Celsius above normal.

Saif, a Delhi resident, said he was facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes. "Pollution in Delhi is increasing. There is burning in the eyes and difficulty in breathing. Government should do something about it," he said.