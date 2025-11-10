Parents and Children Among Those Detained at Delhi’s India Gate During Clean Air Demonstration

The arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, after some people had gathered at India Gate to join in a “clean air protest”, and demand that the government take urgent steps and introduce more stringent actions to deal with the situation, which they labelled as an “air emergency”.

Some of the parents kids clean air rally, carrying nebulizers and medical prescriptions — an obvious indication of the respiratory illnesses people are suffering in Delhi, due to the severe pollution levels.

Videos of the protests soon made it to social media, with people claiming they were being pushed into police buses. “India Gate protest. We are being taken away, shoved into a bus,” one post on X showed. The protesters also claimed they were manhandled, and that children were also detained. The police refuted the claims. Delhi Police officials said people were asked several times to shift clean air protest Delhi Jantar Mantar, which was the appropriate place for public demonstrations in the city.

Jyothsna Singh, another activists detained Delhi, told NDTV, “Street vendors and auto drivers who can least afford it suffer the most because of all the road emissions. Buses and autos add up to 80% of the pollution and vehicles are a problem, yes, but without the government bringing in policies and targeting, say, a 50% share in public transport by 2030, like Beijing has done, we won’t go anywhere. These excuses are just a cover-up for the absence of clean air movement India policies”.

A student of Delhi University also addressed the media and said: “Every winter, I cough up blood and my chest pains, but it is always Punjab’s farmers or the previous government to blame.

Another protester, Prerna Mehra, also raised a question over the AQI figures being given out. “Is the govt even releasing real AQI data? I have read videos of water being sprayed around monitoring stations when the pollution levels are bad.