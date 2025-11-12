Red Fort Blast: Doctor Umar Un-Nabi Linked To Terror Network; Tried To Destroy Evidence After Faridabad Raids

Linked to Faridabad terror raids and Jaish-e-Mohammed, he allegedly tried to destroy evidence and acted in panic after security crackdowns.

Dr Umar un-Nabi, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as the central suspect in the car explosion that occurred near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, claiming 10 lives and injuring several others. Once described by family as quiet and studious, Umar is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Lal Quila metro station.

Investigators say Umar was associated with a larger terror module uncovered in Faridabad, where over 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate and detonators were seized last week. The crackdown led to the arrest of seven individuals, including two doctors — Adeel Ahmed Rather and Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie — both known to Umar from his time working in Anantnag and later at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

After the Faridabad raids, Umar reportedly panicked and attempted to eliminate evidence connecting him to the network. Police allege that he drove to Delhi carrying ammonium nitrate fuel oil and a detonator. The bomb that exploded was believed to be “premature” and not fully developed, reducing its potential impact.

Authorities have confirmed that Umar used multiple mobile numbers, all of which went inactive after October 30. He had also stopped attending his hospital duties and vanished following the Faridabad operation. CCTV footage later captured him driving the same Hyundai i20 moments before the explosion.

Investigators believe the Red Fort incident is part of a broader terror conspiracy stretching from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi-NCR, tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind networks. Heightened security measures have been implemented across the national capital region as the probe continues.