Red Fort blast: PM Modi speaks to HM Amit Shah, takes stock of the situation

Minutes after the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort led to the death of eight people while a dozen were injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation.

According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation.

Similarly, sources add that Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and also to Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka.

The Union Home Minister also spoke to NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date and has advised him to send an NIA team to the spot.

This explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital. Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

According to J&K Police, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

“The operation led to the arrest of seven key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and nearly three tonnes of improvised explosive device material during coordinated searches across multiple states. The module was involved in identifying, radicalising, and recruiting individuals into terror ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms, ammunition, and explosive material," the police said.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.