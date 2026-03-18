Ali Larijani Death Sparks Iran Power Struggle Amid Middle East Tensions

Ali Larijani, a veteran politician’s death has intensified the current Iran-Israel conflict and shaken Iran’s political system. According to the Iran state media,Larijani was killed along with his son in an Israel airstrike.His killing has fueled debates over succession, power struggles, and rising Middle East tensions.

As a central figure in Iran politics, he had some big contributions in nuclear negotiations. He also played a very crucial role in bridging the gap between hardliners and moderates. His death is a major turning point in Iran politics which has added a new twist to the ongoing leadership conflict.

Larijani was not in favor of Mojtaba Khamenei's succession. According to him, after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, family rule went against the principles of the Islamic Republic. His stand highlighted the deep Iran leadership conflict. Critics believe that Mojitaba has more chances of rising to power which will intensify the Iran power struggle. This change could reshape the future of Iranian politics, and create more divisions among groups and make the country less stable.

Larijani’s absence is felt deeply in Iran’s political system. He was an experienced negotiator, who was actively engaged with Europe, Russia, and China. He played a key role in nuclear talks. His loss adds urgency to Iranian politics, as the country struggles to maintain stability in the middle of the war.

In short, Larijani’s death has increased political tensions in the Middle East which were already strained by US and Israeli involvement.This incident affects not only Iran but is also turning into a global concern.Critics warns that the conflict could disrupt oil supplies, and leave Gulf states vulnerable.