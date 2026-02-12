Bharat Bandh 2026: How Banks, Schools and Transport Are Affected Across India

Bharat Bandh is happening today all across India! This is a nationwide strike where many workers, farmers and trade unions stop to protest against some policies of the government. More than 10 big unions and farmer groups are taking part in this strike. They say the government’s new rules are not good for workers and farmers.

Because of this strike, many services may be disturbed in more than 600 districts of the country. There may be bank services affected, as some public banks and insurance offices might stay closed or work with fewer staff. This could delay things like cheque clearing or other bank work. However, ATMs and online banking should still work.

There may also be school closures today in some areas where the strike is strong. Some colleges and government offices may also remain closed.

Small shops, factories etc will most probably remain closed for today or open for just a few hours.However, hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, fire services etc will work normally as always.

This protest is mainly about bills and policies that have been passed by the government. The protesting people want these laws to be removed because they believe that this is unfair to them (the workers, farmers etc)