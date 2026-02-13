BNP Win Reshapes Bangladesh Politics; Jamaat Falters, Awami League Absent
Bangladesh polls 2026 says Tarique Rahman is set to become first male Bangladesh's prime minister after 35 years.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, is cruising towards a wonderful win in Bangladesh, years after student-led protests led to the upheaval of ex. prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Here is the key news:
According to The Daily Star report on BNP victory, as of 12.20 pm, the BNP and its associates won 208 seats. 69 seats gone under the favor of Jamaat-e-Islami party.
- Tarique Rahman who was contested in Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 won both the seats.
- The BNP even the popular seat of Bogura-7 seat which was under the hand of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
- The second party Jamaat-e-Islami trailed behind on the second position. The chief of the Islamist party's Shafiqur Rahman won from Dhaka-15 seat.
- Here, it is quite surprising that Tarique Rahman as a male going to hold the position of prime minister after 35 years in Bangladesh election results.
- It takes 20 years to The BNP victory to come back into the power.
- In Bangladesh election results, seven women candidates have won their constituencies so far.
- As a report shared by Dhaka Tribune ‘Due to the legal issues, the Election Commission of Bangladesh has postponed the results.’
- After the protests taken place in 2024, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus banned all activities of the Awami League. Hasina, who fled to Delhi after her dismissal, called the elections "illegal". Sheikh Hasina party is quite upset from the results.
