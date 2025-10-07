An ethical fund makes an entry after a gap of nearly a year; Here’s all you need to know about ethical investment and why it is important

While there are many thematic fund categories available in the country, one category that is currently grabbing many headlines is the ‘ethical’ category as The Wealth Company has launched ‘The Wealth Company Ethical Fund’ whose NFO is currently live and will be open till October 8.

Many would not be aware of what exactly an ethical fund means but this is an important development as such a fund is making an entry in the market after almost a year. More importantly, The Wealth Company Ethical Fund is a pure-play ethical fund as it goes one step further from the principles of existing ethical funds and is based on the foundations of a Satvik way of investing.

In line with the principle of Ahimsa, The Wealth Company Ethical Fund excludes industries such as meat and poultry (which is a part of most other ethical funds), gambling, alcohol, tobacco, narcotics, leather, pesticides, and any enterprise involving animal cruelty.

So, what exactly is an ethical fund and why should investors invest in such funds?

As mentioned above, an ethical fund avoids certain sectors like alcohol, tobacco, gambling, leather and vulgar entertainment among other sectors. Ethical funds are best for investors that are looking not only for investment but ‘good karma’ investment by putting money in businesses that do not harm living beings, society, or the environment, while upholding governance, financial soundness and ethical practices.

Investors should look at ethical funds beyond simple wealth creation - it is prosperity with purpose. Also, ethical investing is value-first and aligns financial growth with compassion, responsibility and an investor’s own beliefs. The core belief is that returns don’t have to come at the cost of values.

How can investors invest in ethical funds?

Currently few mutual houses like Tata MF, Taurus MF and Quantum MF have ethical funds but the last such fund was launched nearly a year ago. Typically, ethical funds are benchmarked against the NIFTY 500 Shariah TRI Index.

The NFO of The Wealth Company Ethical Fund by The Wealth Company is currently live and will be open till October 8. While this is also benchmarked against NIFTY 500 Shariah TRI Index, the scheme is a pure-play ethical fund and has taken a conscious decision to avoid investing in companies that deal in meat and poultry products even if such companies are part of the benchmark.

Another unique and differentiating factor for The Wealth Company Ethical Fund is that up to 20% of its net assets can be allocated to the financial services sector, which boasts of many blue-chip companies that have historically performed well. Such companies are also not part of the NIFTY 500 Shariah TRI Index.

While The Wealth Company is a recent entrant in the mutual fund space, it has a proven track record with assets under management more than Rs 10,000 crore through its AIF, PMS and advisory businesses.

How have ethical funds performed historically?

Global data shows that in over a medium to longer period, sustainable funds do not compromise in performance. For instance, during the period between 2009 and August 2025, the NIFTY 500 Shariah has outperformed traditional indices, delivering a CAGR of around 16% compared to around 14% for the Nifty 500 and around 13% for the Nifty 50 though past performance may or may not sustain in future.

Further, reports show that global sustainable fund assets reached $3.56 trillion by end 2024, up 4.8 % YoY, while faith-based investing globally represents $20 trillion+ in assets under management. Studies have shown that more than three-quarters (77%) of individual investors globally are interested in investing in companies or funds that aim to achieve market-rate financial returns while also considering positive social and environmental impacts. Global Dharmic-aligned capital is estimated at around $300 billion.