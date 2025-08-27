Miam Charitable Trust’s Initiative “Jobs in Every Home, Light for a Lifetime” Brings Hope to Tribal Youth in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: In a district long marked by Naxalism and socio-economic challenges, Miam Charitable Trust, in partnership with Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd., has launched an extraordinary mission—“Jobs in Every Home, Light for a Lifetime”—to empower tribal youth through education, training, and employment opportunities.

The training center, established at Vaddalapet (Ahiri Taluka), is emerging as a beacon of progress, offering free government job coaching, physical training, digital literacy, and essential resources to local youth. This holistic initiative is designed not just to create jobs, but to foster self-reliance and community upliftment.

Key Highlights of the Program:

Defence and Police Recruitment Training: Specialized commando instructors prepare aspirants for the Army, CRPF, Navy, and Forest Department.

Free Academic Coaching: Expert faculty provides guidance for competitive exams for government jobs.

Digital Literacy Training: Students learn basic computer education to keep pace with the digital era.

Comprehensive Support: Beneficiaries receive shoes, t-shirts, stationery, nutritious food like jaggery and roasted grams, completely free of cost.

Free Transportation: Pick-up and drop within a 25 km radius ensures accessibility for students from remote villages.

According to Miam Charitable Trust, “A government job doesn’t just change one youth’s future—it transforms the entire family and inspires the community toward progress.”

This initiative is financially and logistically supported by Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd. under its CSR program, making it a remarkable example of how corporate-social collaboration can spark large-scale social change.

For the youth of Gadchiroli, this program is more than an opportunity—it is the start of a new era where education and employment replace uncertainty and despair. #miamcharitabletrust