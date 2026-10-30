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Collector reviews education and civic facilities in Nirmal

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Officials told to improve sports amenities, sanitation and animal birth control services

Collector reviews education and civic facilities in Nirmal
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District Collector Bhavesh Mishra directed educational institutions to ensure quality education, improve student facilities and complete the syllabus before semester examinations during his tour of Nirmal district on Thursday.

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Khanapur: District Collector Bhavesh Mishra directed educational institutions to ensure quality education, improve student facilities and complete the syllabus before semester examinations during his tour of Nirmal district on Thursday.

At the Girls’ Social Welfare Degree College Hostel in Nehru Sofinagar, he instructed staff to provide nutritious food, security and better educational facilities. Interacting with MEC students, he reviewed hostel amenities and encouraged lecturers to clarify students’ doubts regularly. He also motivated students to work hard and rewarded those who solved mathematical problems correctly. He assured steps to construct an approach road to the college.

At the Divyanagar Sports Arena, he directed officials to maintain cleanliness and provide necessary facilities. At the Animal Birth Control Centre, he stressed compliance with sterilisation regulations and proposed centres in Khanapur and Bhainsa.

He also reviewed waste segregation and forest-revenue land resurvey work, stressing systematic implementation to prevent boundary disputes.

Officials concerned accompanied him during the inspections.

The Hans India
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Nirmal DistrictBhavesh MishraTelangana EducationStudent WelfareDistrict Development
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