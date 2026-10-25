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Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in grandeur at Brahmhakumaris
In Short
Saddula Bathukamma celebrations were held with devotion and grandeur at the Brahma Kumaris centre in Adilabad, promoting unity, love, spirituality and nature conservation.
Adilabad: Saddula Bathukamma celebrations held in manner with great devotion and grandeur on Saturday night under the auspices of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya University center in Adilabad.
Large number of Women participated in the celebrations, which began with the lighting of the lamp in a spiritual atmosphere, and played with flowers Bathukamma.
Speaking on the occasion Brahmakumari Revathi Didi said that just as Bathukamma is beautifully decorated by arranging colorful and diverse flowers in unity, the festival gives a great message that all citizens in the society should put aside their differences and live together with love and affection.
She said that Bathukamma festivals are a direct proof of spirituality, purity and conservation of nature. wished the entire public good health, happiness and prosperity. Ashram Brahmakumaris, devotees and local women participated in the celebrations.
freelance journalist Feroz Khan and social activist Ellula Santosh Kumar were particrpated as the chief guests of the celebrations.
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