Strict surveillance must be established to curb anti-social activities in the town

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, IPS, inspected the Adilabad One-Town Police Station as part of the annual inspection process on Friday,.

As a part of the annual inspection SP examined the station’s records, files related to various cases, details of pending cases, and the condition of police vehicles, while also questioning the officers about these matters. Addressing the staff, he emphasized that everyone must perform their duties responsibly to maintain law and order and to keep anti-social activities in check within the town. Instructions were issued to establish strict surveillance to prevent any illegal activities in the town, with a mandate to continuously monitor and curb issues such as drunk driving, public drinking, and gambling (matka). Efforts should be made to prevent accidents by raising public awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations. Furthermore, robust patrolling must be maintained to keep financial crimes in check. The Superintendent of Police (SP) emphasized that everyone should pay special attention to the eradication of cannabis (ganja) in the district. He directed that constant vigilance be maintained regarding the cultivation, transportation, sale, and consumption of cannabis, and that strict legal action be taken against those involved. He also urged the identification of youth who consume cannabis, suggesting that they be guided toward de-addiction centers to help them return to a normal life. It was announced that police personnel who make significant contributions toward the eradication of cannabis would be rewarded with cash prizes. Police staff were instructed to treat complainants and victims who visit the station with respect and courtesy, to listen to their grievances patiently, and to take prompt action to resolve them.

While maintaining a firm stance against criminals, officers must ensure that justice is served to the victims. Additionally, it was advised that duties be assigned equitably among all staff members, and that weekly parades be conducted to foster both physical and mental fitness. He directed that the investigation of pending cases be expedited and that modern technology be utilized to identify and arrest offenders. He emphasized the need for high-quality investigations—ensuring that inquiries are completed, charge sheets are filed within the stipulated time, and offenders are brought to justice in court.

He instructed court duty officers to monitor the regular attendance of the accused during trial proceedings and to take steps to ensure that non-bailable warrants are issued against those who fail to appear in court. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of keeping CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) records updated and maintaining all police station records and case files in an organized manner.

Superintendent of Police (SP) urged all personnel to perform their duties with honesty and dedication, ensuring that the reputation of the Adilabad District Police—which is well-regarded at the state level—remains untarnished. He also advised the staff to maintain integrity in their conduct.

DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, One-Town Inspector B. Sunil Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Naganath, Ashok, Sanjay, and Haroon Ali, along with other police personnel were among those who present.