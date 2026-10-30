3,100 pregnant women shifted to hospitals

Amaravati: The health and medical department continued providing emergency medical services during the cyclone, shifting 3,100 pregnant women to hospitals as a precautionary measure. A total of 367 deliveries were recorded among them, while 64 hospital buildings and other structures sustained damage due to the cyclone.

According to a communiqué released here on Thursday, the department took several measures to ensure uninterrupted medical services, identifying pregnant women nearing their delivery dates and those classified as high-risk. Ambulances, Thalli Bidda Express vehicles and mobile medical units were kept ready to respond to emergencies.

The department identified 4,228 pregnant women who were either within two weeks of their expected delivery dates or classified as high-risk. Of them, 3,100 were shifted to hospitals for medical care.

The women were admitted to various healthcare facilities, including 690 at primary health centres, 83 at urban primary health centres, 430 at community health centres, 442 at area hospitals, 132 at district hospitals, 456 at government medical college hospitals and 762 at private hospitals. Among those shifted, 367 women delivered their babies. As part of its cyclone preparedness, the department kept 485 ambulances available, through which 43 people were transported to hospitals. Another 196 Thalli Bidda Express vehicles were deployed, helping shift 15 people to hospitals.

In addition, 549 mobile medical vehicles were kept ready, and 50 medical camps were conducted to provide healthcare services to people affected by the cyclone.

The cyclone damaged buildings, roofs, electrical equipment, generators and water supply systems at 64 hospitals and healthcare facilities. Damage was reported at hospitals in Kaikaluru, Baruva, Tekkali, Aganampudi, Pendurthi, Nakkapalli, Narsipatnam, Repalle, Amalapuram, Rampachodavaram, Mummidivaram, Allavaram, Kothapeta and Nellimarla. Compound walls at the Penumantra and Devapudi primary health centres were also damaged.

Government hospitals in Eluru, Guntur and Vijayawada reported damage to electrical wiring, generators, equipment and other infrastructure. At the Government Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam, water seeped through the ceilings of operation theatres and several sections of an old building. Windows and doors were also damaged. Despite the infrastructural damage, the department took measures to maintain emergency medical services and ensure access to healthcare for people during the cyclone.