Aim for Nobel, solve global health crises: V-P Radhakrishnan

Vijayawada: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called upon medical institutions to strengthen research, foster innovation and develop solutions to pressing healthcare challenges. Addressing the 40th (Ruby Jubilee) anniversary celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, the Vice-President expressed his desire to see a student from the varsity win a Nobel Prize.

Congratulating the university on completing four decades of service to medical education and healthcare, the Vice-President said the institution embodied the vision of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary leader N T Rama Rao, whose commitment to public service extended beyond regional boundaries.

Highlighting the expansion of medical education under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Vice-President said the number of medical colleges in India had increased from 387 before 2014 to 846. MBBS seats had risen by 172 per cent, from around 51,000 to over 1.4 lakh, while postgraduate seats had increased by 177 per cent, from approximately 31,000 to over 86,000.

Referring to the growing role of artificial intelligence, digital health, telemedicine and advanced diagnostics, Radhakrishnan encouraged the university to collaborate with leading institutions worldwide. He emphasised that technological advances must ensure scientific validation, patient safety, data privacy and ethical responsibility, noting that technology could never replace compassion in doctor-patient relationships.

He also urged healthcare professionals to lead awareness campaigns against drug abuse and help build a drug-free society. The gathering took a pledge against drugs, and the Vice-President released a souvenir commemorating the university’s 40-year journey.

Governor and University Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer, Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar, National Medical Commission representative Dr M K Ramesh and other dignitaries attended the event.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar said that Dr NTR University of Health Sciences will soon introduce a course in Quantum Biology to promote advanced medical education and research. He said the university, established in 1986 as India’s first health sciences university, had made significant contributions to medical education by producing thousands of professionals across allopathy, dentistry, AYUSH, nursing and pharmacy.

He said the university had allocated around Rs. 13 crore to encourage medical research and introduced specialised post-doctoral fellowships in gynaecological endoscopy, laparoscopic surgery, cochlear implant surgery, reproductive medicine, fetal medicine and paediatric critical care.

Dr Chandrasekhar urged the State government to establish a dedicated Medical Academy for continuous training, professional development and research among doctors.

Dr M K Ramesh of the National Medical Commission stressed the need to combine modern technologies with compassion, ethics and human values. He said India’s affordable, quality healthcare services offered significant opportunities to strengthen medical tourism.