Amid Poll Turmoil…Impromptu meet by Naidu, Pawan

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence on Thursday has triggered speculation about the NDA leadership’s next steps amid tensions over the local body elections following the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Pawan Kalyan arrived at Naidu’s residence in Undavalli around 11 am without a convoy or security detail, accompanied only by his driver. The meeting, which was not scheduled in advance, lasted around 40 minutes.

The discussions are believed to have centred on the turmoil surrounding the local body elections, including violence and alleged irregularities during the nomination process, the challenge posed by rebel candidates and the implications of the Supreme Court’s recent directives. The postponement of the urban local body elections and reported differences between the TDP and Jana Sena in some regions are also understood to have figured in the talks.

There is also speculation that the two leaders discussed a possible joint visit to Delhi.

However, no official confirmation was available on whether such a visit had been finalised or on the specific decisions taken during the meeting.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for the ruling NDA alliance, with the State Election Commission (SEC) halting the municipal election process amid the legal proceedings and the Supreme Court’s directions on complaints of candidates being prevented from filing nominations.