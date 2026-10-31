Boot camp held for management researchers

Amaravati: Paari School of Business (PSB) at SRM University-AP, in collaboration with the Academy of Management Community Accelerator and The Kozai Group, organised a five-day Early Career Researchers’ Publishing Boot Camp to strengthen research capabilities and promote high-impact academic publications.

The intensive programme brought together doctoral candidates, postdoctoral researchers and early-career faculty members. Renowned management scholars Prof Allan Bird of Goa Institute of Management and Prof Elizabeth L Rose, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Senior Professor at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, led the initiative.

The boot camp provided participants with personalised mentoring, structured writing sessions and peer-review exercises to improve their research manuscripts for submission to leading international journals.

During the sessions, the experts highlighted the importance of setting long-term research goals, managing co-authorship effectively and responding constructively to reviewers’ comments. They also explained strategies to avoid desk rejections by strengthening different components of research papers.

Prof Bird and Prof Rose emphasised that research quality, clarity and academic rigour were more important than the length or technical complexity of a manuscript.