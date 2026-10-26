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Call for continuous learning, innovation in AI era
In Short
Prof Dutta examined the relationship between engineering advancements and modern digital ecosystems, highlighting the concentration of computing infrastructure in a few wealthy economies.
Amaravati: Prof Soumitra Dutta, advisor to the SRM Group, has called on universities to embrace continuous learning, experimentation and innovation to keep pace with the exponential growth of artificial intelligence (AI), stressing the need for developing countries like India to strengthen their technological capabilities and research networks to participate in global innovation.
He was delivering the keynote address at a symposium on “Advancing Management Knowledge in the AI Era: Research Frontiers and Future”, organised by the Paari School of Business (PSB), SRM-AP, here on Saturday under the theme “Reimagining Management through AI”.
Prof Dutta examined the relationship between engineering advancements and modern digital ecosystems, highlighting the concentration of computing infrastructure in a few wealthy economies. During a fireside chat on “Human Capital, Leadership, and Organisational Transformation in the AI Era”, Prof. Allan Bird of Goa Institute of Management and Prof. Michael Stevens of Weber State University discussed AI’s influence on organisational strategy and decision-making. Prof Elizabeth L Rose, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Senior Professor at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad, said AI should improve research efficiency without replacing human judgement. She underscored transparency, oversight and proper disclosure in AI-assisted research.
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