Chandrababu recalls 53 days in jail, thanks people for standing by him

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday recalled his 53-day imprisonment and thanked millions of people who supported him, saying their solidarity had shattered the then government’s attempts to isolate him.

In a post on X marking three years since his release from Rajahmundry Central Jail, Chandrababu described his arrest as unlawful and alleged that the then rulers targeted him for questioning their governance. He recalled being arrested in Nandyal in the middle of the night without prior notice and said those 53 days were the most difficult period of his four-and-a-half-decade political career.

“I can never forget the response from millions of hearts during my 53-day unlawful detention,” he said, thanking the Telugu people who stood by him. He said a court verdict had enabled his release and that the public’s support had defeated the attempt to isolate him.

Chandrababu recalled the ‘CBN Gratitude’ event at Gachibowli Stadium, where thousands of youth and software professionals gathered despite restrictions. He said Telugu people and supporters of democracy had expressed solidarity across the country and in more than 60 countries. Farmers, students, village women, corporate executives and the Telugu diaspora had all stood by him.

He also recalled his wife and family members appealing to people with the message that “the truth must prevail”. Thanking party workers, admirers and citizens who supported him, he said he would cherish their affection and trust throughout his life.

“Your trust and affection are my strength; your future is my resolve,” he said, reiterating his commitment to making Telugu people number one by 2047 with their support and cooperation.