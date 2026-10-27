Citizens urged to report Cyclone Arnab issues through Mana Mitra

Amaravati: The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has urged people in cyclone-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh to report emergencies and local problems through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service to facilitate prompt action by authorities.

Citizens can report power outages, fallen trees, collapsed walls, waterlogging and other cyclone-related issues by sending “Hi” to 9552300009 on WhatsApp.

To register a complaint, users must select the “Services” option, choose “Arnab Cyclone Issues”, and click “Report Issue”, followed by “Confirm”. They should then select “Registration” and enter their name, district and mandal, describe the problem and upload photographs, if available.

Once registered, the grievances will be forwarded to the concerned local authorities for necessary action and early resolution.

RTGS appealed to citizens to make use of the facility to report cyclone-related problems without delay and help the administration respond effectively to emergencies.

The initiative aims to strengthen communication between citizens and government agencies, enabling officials to identify local issues and coordinate relief measures during Cyclone Arnab.