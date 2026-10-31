CM Chandrababu Naidu not to rest until relief reaches affected families

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continued to monitor Cyclone Arnab relief and restoration operations for the fourth consecutive day, reviewing the progress of electricity, road and communication repairs before leaving for Mogalthur on Friday. He said he would not rest until assistance reached the last cyclone-affected person and all problems were resolved.

Through repeated teleconferences, video conferences and field visits, Naidu has been following department-wise operations at the village level. At Friday’s review, officials briefed him on restoration work, including the mobilisation of electricity personnel and equipment from other States. His direct interaction with field staff has kept departments engaged in round-the-clock operations, the government said. In the APEPDCL service area, electricity has been restored in 4,881 of the 5,404 affected villages. Of the 552 damaged substations, 513 have been restored, taking progress to about 93 per cent. Repairs are pending at 39 substations. Supply has been restored in all affected villages in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Eluru districts.

Of the damaged 33 kV feeders, 489 of 509 have been restored; work has also been completed on 2,355 of the 2,958 affected 11 kV feeders. The worst-affected Konaseema and West Godavari districts continue to face major disruptions. Supply has returned to only 87 of 316 affected villages in Konaseema and 154 of 318 in West Godavari, leaving 393 villages in the two districts without restoration. In Krishna district, 867 of 915 affected villages have regained electricity under APCPDCL.

Mobile connectivity is also being restored. Of 1,045 damaged mobile towers belonging to various operators, 661 are operational, while 384 remain to be restored. All 2,270 trees that fell on roads and buildings department roads have been removed, including 1,334 in Konaseema alone. Traffic had been disrupted at 137 locations; connectivity has been restored at 119. The cyclone damaged 2,425.45 km of R&B roads. At one location in Srikakulam, traffic is still being allowed on only one side because of flowing water.

Temporary restoration has been completed at all 100 affected water resources department locations-78 tanks and 22 canals. The agricultural impact remains extensive. Crops across 3,52,254 hectares in 16 districts were submerged, while horticultural crops were affected across another 23,211 hectares. Naidu said Central teams were expected to visit the State to assess the damage. The government was preparing to present the ground situation comprehensively to secure Central assistance for crop losses. The rainfall between October 26 and 29 is estimated to have generated around 380 TMC of water across the state, with flood inflows continuing. Effective water management has added 4.68 TMC to reservoir storage, with another 5-6 TMC expected. Minor irrigation tanks have received 22 TMC, and a further 8-12 TMC is anticipated. Groundwater reserves are estimated to have increased by about 44 TMC.

Over the next five days, inflows of approximately 16.24 TMC are forecast at Gotta Barrage and 12.01 TMC at Madduvalasa Reservoir.