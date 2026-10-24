CM Chandrababu Naidu-Pawan Kalyan meetings put NDA’s seat-sharing in focus

Amaravati: With competing nominations exposing cracks in the NDA alliance at the grassroots, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan held another round of discussions on Friday to resolve the deadlock over seat-sharing for the MPTC and ZPTC elections. However, a clear formula for distributing rural seats among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP remains elusive, leaving party cadres and aspirants waiting for the leadership's decision.

Pawan Kalyan visited Chandrababu Naidu's residence on Friday, a day after their previous meeting, as disputes over seat allocation continued in several constituencies. The half-an-hour meeting reportedly focused on accommodating the alliance partners and preventing friendly contests that could undermine the NDA's prospects.

The immediate challenge is to reconcile competing claims after candidates from all three parties filed nominations independently, often for the same MPTC and ZPTC seats. In several places, TDP and Jana Sena aspirants entered the fray against one another, while local leaders traded accusations on social media.

The absence of clear seat-sharing instructions from the leadership appears to have allowed local aspirants to act on their own calculations. The problem is compounded by rival claims over official party authorisations, with leaders of both the TDP and Jana Sena reportedly issuing B-forms to their respective candidates in places such as Ongole.

The central question is whether the alliance will replicate the formula adopted for the urban local body elections or distribute rural seats according to each party's strength in individual constituencies. In the urban elections, Jana Sena was allotted 21 seats in municipalities and four in municipal corporations, while the BJP received seven and two, respectively. The allocation represented roughly 20 per cent for Jana Sena and seven per cent for the BJP, according to the figures cited in the seat-sharing discussions.

It is said that Pawan Kalyan sought up to 30 per cent of the rural seats for Jana Sena. The TDP leadership, however, is understood to favour constituency-level assessments, arguing that seats should go to whichever alliance partner has the strongest chance of winning locally.

With nominations closed, scrutiny is scheduled for Saturday, followed by the withdrawal process. The leadership has a narrow window to persuade disgruntled aspirants and rebels to withdraw, potentially by offering them alternative positions. The additional time available following the postponement of the elections could provide an opportunity to contain the discontent.

Meanwhile, the allocation of the 28 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts has reportedly not yet been discussed and is likely to be taken up after the results, as the positions are filled through indirect elections. For the NDA leadership, the challenge is no longer merely dividing seats but ensuring that unresolved rivalries do not translate into electoral contests between alliance partners.