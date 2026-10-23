CM Naidu for faster execution of 714 investment MoUs

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to focus on translating investment agreements into actual investments and starting production, rather than limiting efforts to signing memoranda of understanding.

At the 22nd State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held at his camp office, officials reported that action had been initiated on 519 of the 714 investment agreements signed so far.

The meeting reviewed investment proposals across industries, energy, tourism, information technology, electronics, food processing and infrastructure. Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, Anagani Satya Prasad, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, P Narayana and Kandula Durgesh participated virtually, along with officials from the departments concerned.

Naidu stressed the need to monitor the progress of existing agreements and ensure that projects move towards implementation and commercial production. The emphasis on execution comes as the government seeks to convert investment commitments into industrial activity and employment.

The Chief Minister directed officials to facilitate the establishment of a world-class convention centre in Visakhapatnam to enable the city to host investment summits. He also called for coordinated development of ports, airports, roads and railways, with particular emphasis on strengthening east-west connectivity as part of a broader logistics hub.

Highlighting the potential of horticulture in Rayalaseema, Naidu said investment, infrastructure development and food processing would be critical to developing the region into a Global Horticulture Hub. The focus, according to the meeting agenda, is on linking agricultural production with processing facilities and supporting infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also called for creating a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, including manufacturing units. The objective is to develop the supporting industrial environment needed to attract semiconductor-related investments.

The SIPB reviewed proposals from multiple sectors, with the government seeking to strengthen infrastructure and connectivity while accelerating the implementation of projects already covered by investment agreements.