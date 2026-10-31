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DGP mourns demise of Balasubrahmanyam

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The DGP said Balasubrahmanyam displayed extraordinary courage and determination in his battle for life. His demise has left an irreparable void in the police fraternity.The DGP said Balasubrahmanyam displayed extraordinary courage and determination in his battle for life. His demise has left an irreparable void in the police fraternity.

Director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta
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Director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta

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Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has expressed profound grief over the demise of senior IPS officer N Balasubrahmanyam, a 1994-batch officer, who passed away while undergoing treatment in the United States.

The DGP said Balasubrahmanyam displayed extraordinary courage and determination in his battle for life. His demise has left an irreparable void in the police fraternity.

During his distinguished career, he served as ASP in Jagtial and SP in Greyhounds, Nizamabad, Visakhapatnam Rural, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Prakasam districts. He also held key positions as DIG and IG in the Intelligence Department, ADGP and DGP (Organisation).

Gupta said his dedication, professional commitment and responsible leadership had left an indelible mark on the police department. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength to overcome the loss.

MV Syam Sundar
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MV Syam Sundar

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N BalasubrahmanyamHarish Kumar GuptaAP PoliceIPS OfficerPolice News
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