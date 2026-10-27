Emphasis on peaceful conduct of polls

Vijayawada: Election officials must work in close coordination to ensure the transparent, impartial and peaceful conduct of local body elections, General Election Observer S Nagalakshmi and Expenditure Observer B Vijaya Kumar said on Monday. They were speaking at a comprehensive review meeting on election preparedness and arrangements held at the Pingali Venkaiah Conference Hall in the NTR District Collectorate here under the chairmanship of District collector Dr G Lakshmisha. Nodal officers, returning officers, police officials and representatives of various departments attended the meeting.

Nagalakshmi stressed that all election personnel, including those working at the field level, must have a thorough understanding of the rules and guidelines issued by the State Election Commission. She directed officials to conduct the elections impartially and transparently, without allowing scope for arbitrary decisions. She instructed teams monitoring violations of the Model Code of Conduct, election expenditure and field-level complaints to respond promptly and provide appropriate information to complainants to maintain public confidence in the electoral process.

The general observer also emphasised proper training for election personnel and directed officials to ensure adequate transport, quality food and accommodation during polling and

counting. She called for the timely completion of postal ballot distribution, arrangements at facilitation centres and printing of ballot papers. Expenditure Observer B Vijaya Kumar instructed Flying Squads (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) to treat the public courteously and exercise restraint while conducting vehicle checks. Any seizure of cash or other items suspected to be linked to electoral malpractice must be carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules and supported by proper evidence, he said.

He also called for regular coordination meetings with political party representatives and candidates to explain the rules governing nominations, campaigning, polling and counting. Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and the observers directed officials to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and ensure that the entire election process was conducted smoothly, with no scope for irregularities.