Enforce SC orders, stop TDP’s poll violence: YSRCP

Amaravati: YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention in Andhra Pradesh’s local elections and demanded that the State Election Commission exercise its powers, protect candidates and remove officials serving the ruling party.

Addressing the media at party central office on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted 76 incidents across 11 districts during ZPTC and MPTC nominations, including attacks, arrests, house confinement, threats and destruction of nomination papers.

YSR Kadapa district accounted for 22 incidents, Palnadu 18, Annamayya and Tirupati 11 each, with the remainder across seven districts. YSRCP would submit these developments to the Supreme Court and seek transfers or removal from election duties of responsible officials. Municipal nomination obstruction, arbitrary rejection during scrutiny and threats forcing withdrawals were now recurring in parishad elections. Candidates withdrew under police pressure and threats of fabricated narcotics and other criminal cases, rather than unwillingness to contest. Overlapping municipal withdrawal and parishad nomination schedules compounded confusion.

Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed postponement of final candidate lists until October 25, a decision on nomination complaints by October 22, CCTV coverage and compliance reporting by October 27. Merely forwarding complaints to the same police authorities was ineffective; the SEC must demand records from Collectors and SPs and enforce accountability.

Citing stone attacks near YSR Kadapa’s zilla parishad office and papers torn inside nomination centres in Narasaraopet and elsewhere, he challenged Chandrababu’s attempt to blame YSRCP. Ruling-party groups operated with police support, while victims faced cases and leaders faced confinement.

He condemned the use of hired interstate groups, including workers brought from Bihar, to create violence and rejected attempts to equate them with licensed security personnel. YSRCP’s restraint reflected strength and democratic commitment.

Expressing confidence in courts and constitutional institutions, Ramakrishna Reddy warned against distortion of the ruling and demanded immediate SEC action so candidates could contest freely without repeatedly seeking judicial intervention to protect electoral participation.