Health dept on high alert with 630 medical teams for cyclone

Amaravati: Health department made extensive arrangements to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services in cyclone-affected districts, keeping 6,431 emergency beds, 630 medical teams and 716 vehicles ready.

Health secretary Veera Pandian and commissioner of health and family welfare K V N Chakradhar Babu reviewed preparedness with senior officials and district medical officers through a teleconference on Monday evening, directing them to remain alert and ensure prompt medical assistance.

The department has identified 2,632 pregnant women likely to deliver in the next two weeks and shifted 1,075 of them to hospitals in advance to ensure safe deliveries and emergency care.

A total of 6,991 government hospitals and health centres, from sub-health centres to teaching hospitals, have been readied for emergency services. Essential medicines have been stocked, including 13,101 anti-snake venom injections.

The transport arrangements include 254 ambulances under the 108 service, 136 Thalli Bidda Express vehicles and 326 mobile medical units under the 104 service. Medical teams and vehicles have been positioned to reach vulnerable areas quickly.

Round-the-clock command and control centres have been established at State and district levels to monitor healthcare services, medicine stocks, electricity, drinking water, sanitation and disease prevention. Hospitals have been equipped with generators and alternative power arrangements to prevent disruptions.

Special measures have also been taken to ensure safe drinking water through water-source purification, disinfection and the availability of chlorine tablets. Authorities are coordinating with Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply and municipal departments to maintain sanitation. Surveillance systems have been strengthened to prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases caused by contaminated food and water, mosquitoes and other insects following the cyclone.

Veera Pandian directed all departments to coordinate closely, continuously assess the situation and ensure that people in affected areas receive timely medical care without interruption.