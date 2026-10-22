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Law & Order: Naidu calls upon AP Police to set nat'l benchmark
In Short
Political patronage must not shield criminals
Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon the Andhra Pradesh Police to set a national benchmark in maintaining law and order by combining technological advancement with professional efficiency, courage and compassion. He said security, development, employment and public well-being were closely interconnected, as investor confidence in law and order encouraged industrial growth and job creation.
Participating in Police Commemoration Day at the 6th Andhra Pradesh Special Police Battalion in Mangalagiri, Naidu paid tributes to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He said maintaining law and order would remain his top priority whenever he was in office.
The Chief Minister made it clear that crimes committed under political cover would not be tolerated and that political connections must never protect offenders.
He directed the police to act firmly against rowdy elements disturbing public order and individuals harassing others through social media.
Describing the khaki uniform as a symbol of responsibility and reassurance, he said criminals should fear the police, while victims should feel confident of receiving protection and justice. He recalled the force’s contribution to controlling factional violence, tackling Naxalism and preventing communal clashes, and congratulated the AP Counterintelligence wing for exposing recent conspiracies threatening national security.
Stressing the need to modernise policing, Naidu said investigative methods must evolve alongside changing crime patterns. Cybercriminals were siphoning off people’s hard-earned savings through phone calls, links and messages, with even educated people falling victim to fraud. He called for wider use of CCTV cameras, data analytics, drones and artificial intelligence to improve surveillance, crime detection and investigations.
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