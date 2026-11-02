Lifestyle Week begins across AP

Amaravati: The BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week commenced across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday under the aegis of the Medical and Health Department, with the objective of promoting public health and environment-friendly lifestyle practices. The week-long campaign will continue until November 7. As part of the inaugural day’s activities, yoga sessions, walking programmes, plantation drives and environmental protection pledges were organised at government healthcare institutions across the State.

The programmes were conducted at government general hospitals, district and area hospitals, community health centres, primary and urban primary health centres, health sub-centres and AYUSH healthcare facilities. Yoga and plantation programmes were organised at the Government General Hospital in Srikakulam, while medical staff at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam, took an oath to protect the environment. VIMS staff administered the environmental protection pledge in hospital wards. Yoga and health awareness programmes were also conducted at the Critical Care Centre. Similar activities were organised at government hospitals in Guntur, Kadapa and Paderu, besides urban and primary health centres at Hanumanpet, Kasimkota and Rokkadibanda Satram. The Medical and Health Department has drawn up an extensive programme to conduct awareness activities at government hospitals, medical colleges and district and mandal-level institutions until November 7.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare K V N Chakradhar Babu said the primary objective of the sustainable lifestyle campaign was to encourage people to conserve natural resources, minimise waste and incorporate environment-friendly practices into their daily lives. BRICS is an international cooperation platform comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other member countries. India is holding the BRICS presidency in 2026. Against this backdrop, the Sustainable Lifestyle Week is being observed across the country to create greater public awareness about environmental protection and sustainable living practices.