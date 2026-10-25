Naidu calls Jagan a criminal litigant

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a blistering personal attack on YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him a “criminal litigant” and accusing him of using violence, false allegations and court petitions to obstruct the ongoing local body elections. The attack went well beyond the election dispute, with Chandrababu questioning Jagan’s conduct as a son and brother and dragging the family property dispute into the political battle.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, Naidu said, “I have never seen such criminals in politics.” He accused the YSRCP of bringing criminals into politics, staging attacks and then claiming that its own leaders and workers were the victims. Describing Jagan’s approach as “hit-and-run”, the CM said the YSRCP chief travelled from Bengaluru, held press conferences, levelled allegations and left without taking responsibility for the consequences.

Naidu displayed video clips of alleged violent incidents and released a booklet titled “The Same Violence... The Same Lies... The Same Atrocities”. He alleged that the YSRCP’s objective was to prevent the local body elections from being held and accused it of manufacturing evidence before committing offences to distance itself from the incidents. He said police had provided security to YSRCP candidates to file nominations, yet the party continued approaching courts with what he described as frivolous petitions.

Citing the nomination figures, Naidu said 51,902 nominations had been filed for 9,829 MPTC seats and 5,724 for 659 ZPTC seats across 28 districts. He challenged the YSRCP to explain its claims against the election process when nominations were being filed in large numbers. He also cited Kuppam, Pithapuram and Mangalagiri as places where candidates had exercised their right to file nominations freely.

Recalling the previous YSRCP regime, the TDP chief alleged that 24 per cent of local body seats had been won unopposed. He said all 33 seats in Pulivendula were declared unanimous and claimed that 79 per cent of MPTC seats and 76 per cent of ZPTC seats in Kadapa had also gone uncontested. He recalled that the then state election commissioner had sought central security, alleging that even a constitutional authority had been intimidated.

He questioned Jagan’s conduct during the CBI investigation and accused him of obstructing investigators. He also alleged that Jagan was denying his mother and sister their rightful share in family property and refusing to allow the Yelahanka Palace to be used for his niece’s wedding. Comparing him to “Kamsa”, the tyrannical uncle in mythology, Naidu said, “He has failed in every capacity-as a chief minister, a party leader, a son, an elder brother and even as a citizen.”

He also questioned that how a person who did not value family relationships could be expected to value the people. The CM further targeted Jagan over cases involving the CBI and ED, including alleged disproportionate assets and liquor-trade irregularities, and criticised him for refusing to attend the Assembly to discuss public issues.

The TDP chief said his government had curbed rowdyism and would not tolerate attempts to disturb peace. Contrasting the two regimes, he claimed the NDA secured a 57 per cent vote share and a 94 per cent strike rate in 2024, restored “Brand AP” and attracted investment proposals worth Rs 22 lakh crore. He warned that continued political disruption could stall the development of the state.