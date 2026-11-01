Naidu directs officials to brace for another cyclone

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to accelerate restoration works in areas affected by Cyclone Arnab and simultaneously take advance precautions against another impending cyclone. He called for coordinated action to restore normalcy and strengthen the state’s preparedness for further rainfall.

Officials informed him that a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a cyclone by Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall was forecast in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on November 2, 3 and 4.

The Chief Minister reviewed the weather situation and post-cyclone restoration works with senior Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) officials at the Secretariat. He asked officials to prepare plans for effective rainwater utilisation through better water management.

Concerned about communication disruptions during power outages, Chandrababu directed officials to install diesel generators at all mandal headquarters to keep mobile networks operational. He called for alternative power arrangements for all 4,500 BSNL towers and towers operated by other telecom service providers. He also asked officials to explore Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) options.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 7,000 personnel were engaged in electricity restoration in Cyclone Arnab-affected areas. He directed them to speed up the work and ensure that every household received power supply.

He also ordered the immediate restoration of cyclone-damaged roads and reconstruction of the protection wall near Kakinada. He called for desilting canals in the Narsapur and Katrenikona regions and improving drainage systems in Konaseema and West Godavari districts to facilitate the smooth flow of water downstream.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to prepare a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent roads and canals from getting inundated during future disasters. Chandrababu stressed the need to create widespread awareness among farmers about input subsidies and crop insurance so that they could protect themselves against natural calamities.

Reviewing the damage to coconut and banana plantations caused by Cyclone Arnab, he directed officials to provide adequate compensation to affected farmers. Coconut growers will receive compensation of Rs 54,000 per hectare for damage to plantations covering 1,293 hectares. In addition, Rs 1,500 will be paid for each coconut tree that has been uprooted or whose crown has been damaged.

Officials reported that approximately 1.95 lakh coconut trees had suffered damage. For banana crops, officials said compensation of Rs 35,000 per hectare was being provided for damage across 15,000 hectares.