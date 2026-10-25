Naidu meets Shah in Delhi

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu , who is on a visit to New Delhi, held a courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and later met Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss key development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

During his meeting with Amit Shah, Naidu discussed support for Andhra Pradesh’s development and various political matters.

The meeting with Vaishnaw took place at the Chief Minister’s official residence at 1, Janpath. The discussions focused on ongoing railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, central support for a proposed semiconductor project in the state, and the development of infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Chief Minister is in Delhi for a series of scheduled engagements with Union Ministers. He is also set to attend an auspicious event at his official residence. Naidu is scheduled to return to Vijayawada on Sunday.