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Naidu meets Shah in Delhi

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Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi to fast-track railway projects, semiconductor manufacturing, and AI infrastructure.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is also seen
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CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is also seen

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Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to New Delhi, held a courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and later met Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss key development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

During his meeting with Amit Shah, Naidu discussed support for Andhra Pradesh’s development and various political matters.

The meeting with Vaishnaw took place at the Chief Minister’s official residence at 1, Janpath. The discussions focused on ongoing railway projects in Andhra Pradesh, central support for a proposed semiconductor project in the state, and the development of infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Chief Minister is in Delhi for a series of scheduled engagements with Union Ministers. He is also set to attend an auspicious event at his official residence. Naidu is scheduled to return to Vijayawada on Sunday.

The Hans India
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Chandrababu NaiduDelhi VisitAmit ShahAshwini VaishnawAndhra Pradesh InfrastructureAP Semiconductor & AI Hub
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