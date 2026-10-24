Parishad nominations end amid violence

Amaravati: The nomination process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections concluded on Friday amid widespread allegations of obstruction, violence and irregularities across Andhra Pradesh. Clashes, stone-pelting and tearing of nomination papers were reported in Rayalaseema and Palnadu, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court and State Election Commission (SEC), seeking protection for its candidates and an extension of the nomination deadline.

The controversy follows the Supreme Court's intervention in the local body election process. Acting on the court's directions, the SEC examined complaints and evidence concerning candidates allegedly prevented from filing nominations because of law-and-order problems. The Commission ordered a halt to the election process across all 100 urban local bodies before announcing a revised schedule and reopening nominations in four ULBs.

In Mydukur Municipality, YSRCP candidates filed nominations under police protection after the process was reopened under the Supreme Court-directed extension. The SEC also extended nominations in specified wards of Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Rajampet Municipality and Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that its candidates were obstructed at several Parishad nomination centres, with some papers allegedly torn up and purportedly bogus nominations filed in their names.

In Narasaraopet, Palnadu district, 45 YSRCP candidates launched a fast, alleging that they were prevented from filing nominations. Former MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy accused TDP leaders of obstructing candidates and submitting allegedly fake nominations in their names.

He began an indefinite hunger strike, demanding that nominations be filed under his supervision. Violence and confrontations were reported in multiple locations. In Rajupalem, Palnadu, stone-pelting left a YSRCP worker seriously injured, and a YSRCP car was damaged. Tension escalated into a road blockade on the Addanki-Narakattapalli highway.

In Punganur, police registered a case against former Chittoor MP Reddappa and 177 others following a complaint by TDP leader Narayanaswamy. Fifteen people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. In Kuravapalli, Tirupati district, a car belonging to TDP leader Muttam Prabhakar was set on fire.

In Chilakaluripet, former YSRCP minister Vidadala Rajini was placed under house arrest. Clashes and stone-pelting were also reported in Ellanuru and Pedda Vaduguru in Anantapur district, at the Kadapa ZP nomination centre, near Konakanamitla in the Markapuram region, and in Marripadu, Nellore district. Police resorted to a lathi-charge in Pedda Vaduguru.

In Yerragondapalem, YSRCP candidates left without filing nominations, alleging that the queue was not moving. In Jammalamadugu, unidentified persons attacked a candidate's car while he was travelling to file nomination papers for the Vaddirala MPTC seat.

Police issued notices at the residence of YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in Pulivendula prohibiting rallies and meetings. In Srikalahasti, YSRCP candidates filed nominations under heavy police security.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Paritala Sriram filed his nomination as the NDA alliance's ZPTC candidate for the Nallacheruvu segment in the Kadiri constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district.