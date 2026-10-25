Parishad Polls: 51,902 MPTC, 5,724 ZPTC papers under scrutiny amid tight security

Amaravati: Scrutiny of nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC elections began across the state on Saturday amid tight security, with election officials examining papers in the presence of candidates and police taking precautionary measures at sensitive centres to prevent clashes between rival political groups.

A total of 51,902 nominations have been filed for 9,829 MPTC seats and 5,724 nominations for 659 ZPTC seats across 28 districts, according to the election figures. The party-wise data shows the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leading with 22,013 MPTC nominations, followed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with 20,556. Jana Sena filed 4,609 nominations, while the BJP submitted 1,150. Independents accounted for 2,301 nominations.

For ZPTC seats, the TDP filed 2,078 nominations and the YSRCP 1,815. Jana Sena submitted 679 nominations, while the BJP filed 255. Independents filed 263 nominations.

The scrutiny process has assumed significance in several sensitive areas following clashes and stone-pelting incidents during the nomination phase. In Anantapur Rural mandal, scrutiny for 36 MPTC constituencies is being conducted at the MPDO office under heavy police security. The process in the Uravakonda constituency is also taking place amid tension.

At Yellanuru in the Singanamala constituency, officials are scrutinising nominations behind iron barricades at the MPDO office. Police have erected barricades and fencing to prevent rival groups from confronting each other. Former YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy has been placed under house arrest at his residence in Tadipatri as a precautionary measure.

Officials will publish the details of the scrutiny and allow candidates whose nominations are rejected to appeal on Sunday. Appeals will be examined on Monday. The withdrawal of nominations will end at 3 p.m. on the 27th, after which the final list of candidates and their election symbols will be announced by the respective election authorities.

Meanwhile, the extended nomination period for four urban local bodies ended at 3 p.m. on Saturday, in compliance with Supreme Court directions. New nominations were accepted for 18 wards in Tirupati Municipal Corporation and 11 wards in Kadapa Municipal Corporation.

The nomination process also concluded for 11 wards in Rajampet Municipality and all 32 wards in Mydukur Municipality.

The scrutiny and publication of final candidate lists for these urban local bodies will follow the prescribed election schedule.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over a possible postponement of polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections. The State Election Commissioner has not announced any decision on changing the polling dates.