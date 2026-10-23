Police warn of stern action against election violence

Amaravati: The state police warned of stringent action against those disrupting the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC elections, asserting that political affiliation or influence will not shield offenders from the law.

According to director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta, 31 election-related incidents were reported across 13 districts during nomination filing on October 22. These included 22 incidents of violence and public disorder and nine separately reported cases of nomination paper snatching or tearing.

Anantapur recorded the highest number of incidents at eight, followed by Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Prakasam and Tirupati with three each. Across the incidents, 16 instances of nomination papers being snatched, torn or destroyed were reported. Six incidents involved stone-pelting or attacks with stones and sticks. Four vehicles were set on fire, two houses were attacked or damaged, and one incident of firing in the air was reported.

A police constable sustained a grievous head injury, while two persons, including a contesting candidate, were reported critically injured. Police vehicles and personnel also came under attack while escorting candidates and guarding nomination centres.

Police registered 16 cases, including counter-cases, while registration of cases relating to 11 further incidents is underway. At least 54 persons have been named as accused. Preventive action has been taken against two persons, and four persons were apprehended. Police used lathi-charge on three occasions and fired two tear-gas shells to disperse violent groups.

The DGP said CCTV footage, videos and photographs were being examined to identify offenders, including those who instigated violence. Superintendents and Commissioners of Police have been directed to strengthen security at sensitive locations and complete pending cases promptly. The police urged the public to report threats or violence by dialling 100 or 112, reiterating that peaceful participation would receive full protection and election-related lawlessness would not be tolerated.