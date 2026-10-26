Remain vigilant amid cyclone warnings: Minister Anitha

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has swung into action as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

With predictions of widespread rainfall starting Monday and heavy to extremely heavy rains across coastal Andhra districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha issued key directives to officials, instructing them to take proactive measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The Minister stated that the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, triggering strong winds with speeds reaching 115 to 125 km/h. She instructed District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and field-level officers in vulnerable districts to maintain high alertness. Directives were issued to immediately remove dangerous hoardings and make advance preparations to evacuate coastal residents to safer locations if necessary.

She said to ensure uninterrupted relief operations in affected areas, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been instructed to remain fully prepared.

District Control Rooms will monitor the situation continuously to coordinate prompt actions based on evolving weather patterns.

Advising the fishermen against venturing into the sea for fishing, Anitha ordered officials to ban tourist entry into beaches and urged the public to refrain from taking selfies or engaging in risky activities near high sea waves.

Minister Anitha urged farmers and the general public to take necessary precautions.

She advised people not to believe or circulate rumors on social media and asked everyone to rely solely on official warnings issued by the Disaster Management Authority and the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS).